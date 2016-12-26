VMscribble.com

Deploy 6.0 VCSA – Stop called on web socket: 50100 Web Socket Server

vCenter
Run the VMware-VCSA-all-6.0.0-3634788.iso on a windows 2012 R2 server to deploy a new 6.0 VCSA (embedded PSC).  The new VCSA VM will be in an existing 5.5 vCenter.
I click finish to kick off the deployment and it fails right away. Banner says to check the logs:
Stop called on web socket: 50100 Web Socket Server [50100] Terminated With no error code

I found KBA 2106760 “Triaging a vCenter Server Appliance 6.0 installation, upgrade, or migration (6.0 U2m) failure (2106760) ” which provided the location C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\VMware\CIP\vcsaInstaller\sessions\session_000x\logs\  opened all of the log file and found:

Progress Controller: [VCSA ERROR] – Progress callback error
Progress Controller: Closing the installation wizard

[INFO] Request 127 – [ovf: xxxx.execute: Received.

[INFO] Starting async process: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\Client Integration Plug-in 6.0\ovftool.exe, ID: xxxxxxxx

[INFO] Process created: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\Client Integration Plug-in 6.0\ovftool.exe

[INFO] Process with ID: xxxxxxx  has terminated , notifying owner

[INFO] Request 129 – [session: session].ping: Received.

[INFO] Request 131 – [session: session].ping: Received.

[INFO] Request 132 – [session: session].remove: Received.

[INFO] Stop called on web socket: 50100

[INFO] Web Socket Server [50100] Terminated With no error code

[INFO] CSD Server Exited.

[INFO] Lookup: stop called…

[INFO] Lifetime: join…

[INFO] Lifetime Timer stopped.

[INFO] Lifetime: Exited.

[INFO] Lookup: Exited.

[INFO] Process exiting.

Single DNS/NTP

Re-Run the install, but only enter 1 DNS server and NTP server.

Validate the forward and reverse look ups work on the win 2012 server your are RDP’ed into.

CIP + vmware-localhost cert

Un-install ALL Client Integration Plugin’s (CIP).   I had version 5.5 along with 6.0.
Ensure the vmware-localhost certificates does NOT exists.
Install the CIP that is on the VCSA 6.0 iso  (d:\vcsa\VMware-ClientIntegrationPlugin-6.0.0.exe)

Note- This step was my fix.

hosts file

In the hosts files on the win 2012 server that you are running the deployment from; add the FQDN and IP of the destination VC.

C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts\

vimServiceVersions.xml

Validate the URL below (for your destination VC that this VCSA is being deployed to) loads in the same web browser.

https://VC-FQDN/sdk/vimServiceVersions.xml

IE + AV

Add vmware-localhost to the Trusted Sites in IE.  Firefox it will be the proxy and add https://vc55-ipaddress

A long shot is to disable the Anti-Virus.  If not allowed, try to allow the windows 2012 server IP  and 127.0.0.1 IPs to the allowed list (ex. Symantec Endpoint Protection for the software firewall on the win 2012 box)