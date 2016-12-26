Run the VMware-VCSA-all-6.0.0-3634788.iso on a windows 2012 R2 server to deploy a new 6.0 VCSA (embedded PSC). The new VCSA VM will be in an existing 5.5 vCenter.

I click finish to kick off the deployment and it fails right away. Banner says to check the logs:

Stop called on web socket: 50100 Web Socket Server [50100] Terminated With no error code

I found KBA 2106760 “Triaging a vCenter Server Appliance 6.0 installation, upgrade, or migration (6.0 U2m) failure (2106760) ” which provided the location C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\VMware\CIP\vcsaInstaller\sessions\session_000x\logs\ opened all of the log file and found:

Progress Controller: [VCSA ERROR] – Progress callback error

Progress Controller: Closing the installation wizard

[INFO] Request 127 – [ovf: xxxx.execute: Received.

[INFO] Starting async process: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\Client Integration Plug-in 6.0\ovftool.exe, ID: xxxxxxxx

[INFO] Process created: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\Client Integration Plug-in 6.0\ovftool.exe

[INFO] Process with ID: xxxxxxx has terminated , notifying owner

[INFO] Request 129 – [session: session].ping: Received.

[INFO] Request 131 – [session: session].ping: Received.

[INFO] Request 132 – [session: session].remove: Received.

[INFO] Stop called on web socket: 50100

[INFO] Web Socket Server [50100] Terminated With no error code

[INFO] CSD Server Exited.

[INFO] Lookup: stop called…

[INFO] Lifetime: join…

[INFO] Lifetime Timer stopped.

[INFO] Lifetime: Exited.

[INFO] Lookup: Exited.

[INFO] Process exiting.