Run the VMware-VCSA-all-6.0.0-3634788.iso on a windows 2012 R2 server to deploy a new 6.0 VCSA (embedded PSC). The new VCSA VM will be in an existing 5.5 vCenter.
I click finish to kick off the deployment and it fails right away. Banner says to check the logs:
Stop called on web socket: 50100 Web Socket Server [50100] Terminated With no error code
I found KBA 2106760 “Triaging a vCenter Server Appliance 6.0 installation, upgrade, or migration (6.0 U2m) failure (2106760) ” which provided the location C:\Users\xxxx\AppData\Local\VMware\CIP\vcsaInstaller\sessions\session_000x\logs\ opened all of the log file and found:
Progress Controller: [VCSA ERROR] – Progress callback error
Progress Controller: Closing the installation wizard
[INFO] Request 127 – [ovf: xxxx.execute: Received.
[INFO] Starting async process: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\Client Integration Plug-in 6.0\ovftool.exe, ID: xxxxxxxx
[INFO] Process created: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\Client Integration Plug-in 6.0\ovftool.exe
[INFO] Process with ID: xxxxxxx has terminated , notifying owner
[INFO] Request 129 – [session: session].ping: Received.
[INFO] Request 131 – [session: session].ping: Received.
[INFO] Request 132 – [session: session].remove: Received.
[INFO] Stop called on web socket: 50100
[INFO] Web Socket Server [50100] Terminated With no error code
[INFO] CSD Server Exited.
[INFO] Lookup: stop called…
[INFO] Lifetime: join…
[INFO] Lifetime Timer stopped.
[INFO] Lifetime: Exited.
[INFO] Lookup: Exited.
[INFO] Process exiting.